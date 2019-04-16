Proud Parents: Golden Retrievers Fight Sleep While Watching Newborn Pups

It's not every day that you see an entire family of pups hanging together so soon after the mother has given birth, so it's no wonder Viral Paws April 14 upload already has thousands of views.

The clip first shows Kuaishou user qiyameng's golden retrievers keeping a close eye over their litter while the puppies huddle together for naptime. Judging by the final clip in the compilation, mom and pop may want to adjust their sleep schedules, as both of them appear to be resting while the pups are up and hungry!

Though many experts and websites, such as cuteness.com, advise pet owners to be cautious about letting newborn puppies around their fathers, this fur family seems to be getting along wonderfully!