Honeybees Protect Habitat With Defensive Waves

It's well known that honeybees are bound to their colonies, but a recent upload, originally recorded in May 2017, has shocked viewers, as it shows worker bees engaging in a fully coordinated, wave-like defense.

The process, referred to by experts as "shimmering," involves the bees flipping their abdomens in an upward motion to repel potential predators such as the wasp in the video, according to Gizmodo.

The website also notes that the ripples of abdomens shield the insects and make it difficult for enemies to accurately select an individual bee to prey on. Much better than losing a life by trying to sting a foe!