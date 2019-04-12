Florida Peacock Struts Safely Using Crosswalk

While it's not uncommon to see a pedestrian dart across the road at any hour of the day, Floridian Daniel Roy LeFever recently encountered one peacock that does not like to take any chances when it comes to crossing the street.

The April 9 dashcam footage shows LeFever cruising around Cape Canaveral until he suddenly spots a lone peacock trying to make it to the other side.

Rather than speed past the bird like the car in front of him, LeFever comes to a complete stop and allows the law-abiding avian to go about its day without incident.