Teen Steals Dump Truck, Leads Cops on Rush Hour Chase

A 15-year-old from Stratford, Connecticut, was taken into custody and slapped with first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree larceny, operating without a license and a few other charges after stealing and ultimately crashing a dump truck after leading cops on a high-speed chase.

According to local news reports, the teen stole the vehicle around 6:30pm and began leading officers on a chase after they discovered him driving around a Home Depot parking lot.

Prior to the scene shown in the video, the suspect is said to have hit another vehicle and popped a tire as police pursued him. The 15-year-old would lead cops on a chase into the town over before coming back to Stratford, where he finally crashed the stolen vehicle.