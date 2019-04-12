Catch the Sun: Little Golden Retriever Incredibly Happy to Play With Balloon

This active pup is happy to see a bright face because it likes to play with this balloon so much! The canine is simply running around with its flying golden toy and won't let it float too high from the ground, where all the fun is happening!
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Just trying to bring some sunshine to my friends up north ☀️…….. #shelterpetsofinstagram #adoptdontshop #puppies #tusconarizona #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram #doglovers #adoptashelterpet #dog #goldenretriever #goldenretrieverpuppy #tuscon #arizona #dogsofarizona #shelterpetsrock #shelterdogsrock #puppy_tales #puppylife #dogsofarizona #puppiesmakemehappy #goldenretrieversofig
All comments
Show new comments (0)