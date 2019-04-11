Doberman Pinscher Clocks in at 34 MPH

While other dog owners grab a leash to walk their dog, Xena's humans are busy scoping out areas in which they can let their five-year-old Doberman Pinscher run wild and free!

The Viral Hog clip, uploaded April 8, shows the spirited canine kicking it into a reported 34 miles per hour on a side street in Bakersville, California.

According to her owner, Xena has been able to not only increase her stamina but also wait patiently until given the signal that it's her time to shine!