‘Wrong House, Buster!’: Intruder Gets Instant Karma, Apprehended Minutes Later

An amateur armed robbery attempt was immediately foiled as the masked intruder appeared to meet his match in recently released surveillance footage.

The masked man, later identified as 28-year-old Eddie Walker, is seen pointing a 12-gauge shotgun at a man who immediately goes on the defensive and wrestles the robber to the ground. Not breaking his grip on the gun, the man is dragged across the floor and takes possession of the weapon as Walker attempts to flee the scene.

According to local reports around the time of the February 17 incident, officers arrived to the scene within nine minutes of being called and arrested Walker for burglary, aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill. No shots were fired, and the resident involved in the altercation is said to have sustained minor injuries.