Caticorn: Cat Dressed Up As Unicorn Enjoys Sweetcorn

Many pets like to eat this vegetable as an alternative to conventional pet food. Some love boiled soft ears, while others prefer canned sweetcorn.
In this video, a cat is eating a corn on the cob with great pleasure from its owner's hand.
Corn is considered one of the oldest cultivated plants on the planet, originating from Central and South America. It has been grown for over 7,000 years and contains a variety of important vitamins.
Many pets like to eat this vegetable as an alternative to conventional pet food. Some love boiled soft ears, while others prefer canned sweetcorn.
In this video, a cat is eating a corn on the cob with great pleasure from its owner's hand.
Domestic animals rarely enjoy being bathed or washed, and they often attempt to flee their owner's attempts to clean them. But what some doggos adore is plunging into mud or muddy waters so they become dirty, to the annoyance of their owners.
Move over, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!
“Where did the sound come from?!”
Even though the little pup is alone in an impressive inflated pool, the doggo is definitely having a good time playing with the colourful balls.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)