Ninja Rodents: Kangaroo Rats Evade Venomous Sidewinder Rattlesnakes

A compilation of slow-motion footage featuring the predator-prey relationship between kangaroo rats and sidewinder rattlesnakes has amassed over 400,000 views since its April 5 Caters Clips posting.

Captured by NinjaRat, a team of student researchers from California and New Mexico, the brief clips show the agile rats leaping, spinning and doding strikes from the venomous pit viper. The bipedal rodents are even seen fighting back with their feet in some frames.

The tables would be turned real quick if the rodent could punch with its paws like a real kangaroo!