Register
03:19 GMT +309 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Ninja Rodents: Kangaroo Rats Evade Venomous Sidewinder Rattlesnakes

    Ninja Rodents: Kangaroo Rats Evade Venomous Sidewinder Rattlesnakes

    © YouTube/Caters Clips
    Videoclub
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Move over, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

    A compilation of slow-motion footage featuring the predator-prey relationship between kangaroo rats and sidewinder rattlesnakes has amassed over 400,000 views since its April 5 Caters Clips posting.

    Captured by NinjaRat, a team of student researchers from California and New Mexico, the brief clips show the agile rats leaping, spinning and doding strikes from the venomous pit viper. The bipedal rodents are even seen fighting back with their feet in some frames.

    The tables would be turned real quick if the rodent could punch with its paws like a real kangaroo! 

    Related:

    Rats! Sledder Has Unexpected Encounter in Snowy British Columbia
    Say Cheese! Domino's Pizza Closes Branch in Israel After Video of Rats
    All Fight, No Flight: US Teen Taunts the Wrong Goose
    Doe Denied Treat Holds Her Ground, Stamps Hoof in Protest
    Stolen SUV Caught Clipping Police Vehicle, Flipping During Pursuit
    Tags:
    research, Rodents, snake, rats, New Mexico, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    More videos

    • Shorthaired Pointer Baffled by Squeaky Ball
      Last update: 00:29 09.04.2019
      00:29 09.04.2019

      Shorthaired Pointer Baffled by Squeaky Ball

      “Where did the sound come from?!”

    • Golden Retriever
      Last update: 20:00 08.04.2019
      20:00 08.04.2019

      Private Pool Party: Golden Retriever Plays With Colourful Balls

      Even though the little pup is alone in an impressive inflated pool, the doggo is definitely having a good time playing with the colourful balls.

    • A cat standing next to a door
      Last update: 15:10 08.04.2019
      15:10 08.04.2019

      OMG, Is That Food? Cats Act Insane When Shown Tuna Cans

      It is quite common for kitties to rush to their bowls filled with fish and other smelly foods, as they can feel the pervasive flavour - they love it so bad, they just can't stay away. But many cats also feel ecstatic even when they simply see the cans packed with their favourite treats.

    • Golden Retriever
      Last update: 08:30 08.04.2019
      08:30 08.04.2019

      You Are My Sunshine: Golden Retriever Plays With Balloon

      Doggos are extremely active creatures that are willing to play almost with any object that they may accidentally find, be it old soccer shoes, or something even more repulsively stinky. However, sometimes they could be intentionally given something much nicer than that.

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse