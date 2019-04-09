Shorthaired Pointer Baffled by Squeaky Ball

Only eight weeks old, Luka the German shorthaired pointer clearly has a lot more to learn when it comes to playtime, according to a recent YouTube upload from Rumble Viral.

Startled by the ball's squeaking from its owner's squish, Luka is seen playfully rolling, growling at the toy and even has to take a leap back when she makes it squeak.

"You can't be too careful from the critter with no eyes, no mouth, no legs but moves and squeaks!" YouTuber Karen Arnold-McGregor commented, explaining the pup's defensive moves.