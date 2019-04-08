OMG, Is That Food? Cats Act Insane When Shown Tuna Cans

It is quite common for kitties to rush to their bowls filled with fish and other smelly foods, as they can feel the pervasive flavour - they love it so bad, they just can't stay away. But many cats also feel ecstatic even when they simply see the cans packed with their favourite treats.

Their reaction is often priceless, as they suddenly become no longer lazy and rush out of their comfy beds to gorge on their favourite food.

In this video, uploaded to Instagram, the two cats beam with excitement when they are presented with a tuna can.