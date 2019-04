Celebrities who played lead roles in The Avengers, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo, united to pay tribute to legendary British band The Beatles by performing its long-time classic Hey Jude.

Well, it can be disputed whether the lads managed to stun with their singing skills and if they can actually sing as good as they act.

By choosing the Beatles' song, they actually reinforced the idea that all we need is love. For those boys who still doubted whether they need love in their life at all, they will have received encouragement by the line: "The minute you let her under your skin then you begin to make it better."