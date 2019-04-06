Italian Footballer Fakes His Own Kidnapping With Helicopter to Retire

Sometimes it is difficult to stop doing what you are good at, and you need a lot of guts to retire. But why should anyone say goodbye to their co-workers in a dull way, when a grandiose exit is a real option?

Ignazio Barbagallo, a 55-year old footballer from a tiny Sicilian team called Città di Viagrande, decided to retire in a very strange way.

During a match between Viagrande and Nebrodi, a large helicopter landed on the field, scaring the players, and several masked men "kidnapped" the player.

Despite the fact the Barbagallo's teammates laughed about the prank later, the football authorities suspended Viagrande from playing until the end of May and penalised the club with a 200-euro fine.