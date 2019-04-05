Doe Denied Treat Holds Her Ground, Stamps Hoof in Protest

A woodland creature of habit did little to hide her displeasure after her usual snack supplier turned up dry on April Fools' Day.

Ensuring eye contact was established with the empty-handed human, the greedy deer is seen deliberately stamping a single hoof while the recorder whispers her own defense.

On the other hoof, website Deer & Deer Hunting's Daniel Schmidt says the stamping occurs when a deer is attempting to identify a potential threat. Hopefully that means the jokester does not have to worry about the doe plotting to exact revenge with a few of her friends!