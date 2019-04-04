Early Morning Fireball Stuns Residents in Several US States

This meteor definitely brightened up a number of commuters’ Thursday morning!

Thousands of lucky residents in a number of southeastern US states witnessed a dazzling, blue-green fireball streak through the sky Thursday morning.

From concerned citizens to astronomy hobbyists, nearly 500 individuals from at least eight states phoned the American Meteor Society (AMS) to log the sunrise spectacle, according to the society's April 4 release.

Appearing in the sky just shy of 7:00 a.m., the "slow and bright" meteor is expected to have landed east of Ivanhoe, North Carolina, according to a preliminary 3D trajectory based on the hundreds of AMS reports.