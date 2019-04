A cow was filmed being airlifted by a helicopter - no joke - as it was being rescued after getting stuck at Italy's Sardinia Beach where it was chased by predators.

Vigili del fuoco, Italy's fire and rescue service, arrived to safely and quickly transport the cow by air. To make the animal feel less stress during the somewhat extravagant transportation, the crew covered the creature's head.

This is not the first time Italy's rescue service took measures to assist a cow trapped in a sticky situation — in 2017, rescue workers saved an animal that plunged down a mountain in Verona.