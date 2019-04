In the Indonesian city of Tangerang, a child was recorded brushing the teeth of a crocodile. In the video, a girl in a yellow bathing suit is sitting in a bath tub with the reptile.

She squeezes toothpaste onto a toothbrush, grabs the pet by the muzzle and starts brushing its teeth. The crocodile doesn't move and seems rather cooperative.

An exotic bird with a long beak, resembling a toucan, is sitting on a green bucket behind the girl's back throughout the video. It turns its head only after the girl raises and drops the reptile several times in the water.