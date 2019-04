A trio of fishermen in Weipa, Queensland, took an impromptu break after encountering a

struggling wallaby in the middle of the ocean.

Fearing he'd be "turned into shark or croc food," one of the anglers extended a hand to return the helpless marsupial home to the shore.

"Do you know there's bloody crocodiles in these waters?!" questions the owner of the footage, scolding the young wallaby who wanted to "come swim with the boys."