Unexpected Goal: Goalkeeper Epically Fails, Gives Striker Unmissable Opportunity

Peric tried to intercept a long ball, running outside his penalty area to do so. He attempted to cut out the ball with a dive, but missed it, giving the oncoming striker an easy opportunity to calmly finish into the empty net.
As a result, the meeting ended 3-1 in favour of Vojvodina.
Nikola Peric of Dinamo Vranje with one of the greatest goalkeeping errors in the history of football. I do not know how else to describe it. pic.twitter.com/9orEo5KooD— Richard Wilson (@timomouse) March 31, 2019
