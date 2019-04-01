Unexpected Goal: Goalkeeper Epically Fails, Gives Striker Unmissable Opportunity

Nicola Peric, the goalkeeper of Serbian club Dinamo Vranje made a costly mistake in their recent match against Vojvodina. The video was shared on Twitter following the match.

Peric tried to intercept a long ball, running outside his penalty area to do so. He attempted to cut out the ball with a dive, but missed it, giving the oncoming striker an easy opportunity to calmly finish into the empty net.

As a result, the meeting ended 3-1 in favour of Vojvodina.