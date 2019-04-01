Thrilled & Glee Golden Retriever Surprises Owner As He Returns Home

The not so little and, apparently, quite heavy dog was very thrilled to see his owner as he was approaching his house after some time away. Quite possible, not every wife will be thrilled to see her husband after a long time, so getting a golden retriever is always a good idea if one wants a loyal friend.
The moment your hooman finally gets home! Incoming fur missle! Tag a friend your this excited to see😘
