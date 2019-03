Golden Retriever Puppy Tries Being Angry

Dogs are often called 'man's best friend'. However, every friendship must pass the test of time. Its inevitable that any long-term relationship with a pal will eventually lead to its fair share of quarrels, insults and misunderstandings. True friends, however, overcome their differences, and the bond between buddies grows stronger and stronger.

Owners play a key role in shaping the personalities of their dogs, especially at the puppy stage.

In this video, a golden retriever puppy tries to give everyone the impression that he is angry, but his own cuteness gets the better of him.