And they say kids don’t care about their education!

A Utah woman became a school bus bouncer after Tango the goat, clearly eager to learn, weaved his way through children's legs to board the bus Wednesday morning.

Though Tango manages to make it past the adult man's legs, the kid quickly realizes his cover and hopes of a decent education are both blown as he is scooped up and escorted off the bus.

So much for "public" school.