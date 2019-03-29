Wrestlemania! Two Fluffy Golden Retriever Pups Play Around

Look at these golden retriever puppies! They are having a good time: barking, goofing around, and wrestling like mad with their tiny baby paws. These little active canines are so cute that even a brawl between the siblings looks overwhelmingly cute.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Wednesday Wrestle Mania!!! #bayleeismymommy #tuckerismydaddy #instadogsfeature #englishgoldenretriever #puppiesofinstagram #dogoftheday #animalsofinstagram #pawsomeretrievers #thedailywoof #boopmynose #puppyoftheday #animalphotography #gloriousgoldens #doginstas #retrieverstagram #retrieverpuppies #cute_dog_world #animalsdoingthings #goldenretrievers #goldenretrieverslove_ #beautifulgoldens #retrieverdailystyle #GoldenRetrieverPuppy #mydogiscutest #DogsOfInstagram #petco #dogsoflove #instadogsfeature #TopDogPhoto
All comments
Show new comments (0)