Bad Snack for Snake: Indian King Cobra Spews Up Whole Monitor Lizard

The released cobra suddenly stopped and vomited up an entire monitor lizard that it had recently eaten. After that, it happily slithered off into the wild, leaving spectators puzzled and disgusted.
An Indian man was frightened to find a giant reptile in his house and immediately rushed to get help. The snake catcher who arrived at the scene caught the intruder, identifying it as a deadly king cobra - one of the most venomous snakes in the world - and then released it. But that was only the beginning.
Dogs are perfect fitness trainers – they are usually optimistic, prolific, and, of course, are always running around. As a result, our canine companions are in perfect shape, and also happy to help everybody to build some muscles!
This octopus is not taking any chances after seeing the camera!
Never a dull moment as a mother!
A resident of the South African city of Pretoria spotted a Mozambique spitting cobra in the U-bend and captured it on video - which has now gone viral online.
