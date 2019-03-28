Mama Bear Tries to Nap While Cub Plays on Her Back

Mothers of all walks of life appear to not be able to get a moment of shut eye, according to March 15 footage from wildlife filmmaker Barrett Hedges.

The minute-long clip, captured in Alaska's Denali National Park, shows the sleepy mother attempting to catch an afternoon nap while one of her two cubs insists on climbing on and sliding around her back.

Mama bear, probably hoping for a dismount from her little one, gets up, only to soon accept the annoyance and slump back down. Someone needs a cubsitter!