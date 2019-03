A resident of the South African city of Pretoria spotted a Mozambique spitting cobra in the U-bend and captured it on video - which has now gone viral online.

The Mozambique spitting cobra was hiding in a toilet bowl when a woman helped her five-year-old daughter use the restroom. The woman didn't notice the snake at first, and the girl had used the toilet without seeing it. According to the woman, she saw the snake's head peeking out of the U-bend and called her husband to help.

The quick-thinking man pushed the cobra back down the U-bend with a stick and the snake left on its own down the drain.