A pup's sweet escape got a little easier after his buddy on the other side decided to make it a joint venture.

The Viral Hog clip, recorded in Phichit, Thailand, shows the pooch preparing to climb the fence when he catches the attention of his feline friend. After managing to get half of its body through the barrier, the pup receives a final push from the puss who is not afraid to put its paws to use.

Someone's gonna have to keep an eye on this pair!