'EO'! Freddie Mercury Cosplayer Sings With Crowd at Paul McCartney Concert

A man dressed like Freddie Mercury appeared at a Paul McCartney concert in Chile provoking major excitement. He even sang with the crowd the most famous pre-chorus performed by Freddie at Wembley Stadium, London, in 1985.
freddie mercury did not want to miss paul mccartney's concert in chile either… your faves wishes pic.twitter.com/lxiBijoZjR— paz 🦋 (@abbeyroud) 21 марта 2019 г.
British singer, a songwriter, and lead vocalist of the rock band Queen, Freddie Mercury is considered to be one of the greatest singers in the history of popular music and was known for his extravagant stage persona and four-octave vocal range.
Freddy Mercury Is Not Dead#BuenSabado pic.twitter.com/jxccK4S613— Alto Candombe (@altocandombe) 23 марта 2019 г.
