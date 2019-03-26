Not So Forbidden Fruit: Golden Retriever Can't Get Enough of Apple

But this particular pup turned out to be much different to conventional doggos, and just wanted to have more and more of the fruit. Well, vegan culture seems to be taking over and gaining fans among puppies as well.
A little golden retriever was treated to a succulent red apple. An average dog's reaction to a similar treat would be: "What, an apple? Are you kidding me, human? Go and eat it yourself. I'm definitely not into vegan stuff and you should know it."
But this particular pup turned out to be much different to conventional doggos, and just wanted to have more and more of the fruit. Well, vegan culture seems to be taking over and gaining fans among puppies as well.
“Night night, ponies!”
An angry kitty was very picky when it came to choosing its targets - the feline had a strict no-women policy, but it just couldn't resist attacking any unsuspecting men or dogs passing by.
A massive American bison in North Carolina was captured on video doing some really weird moves, with Internet users calling this strange performance 'a happy dance'.
Two adorable mature golden retrievers looking for entertainment decided to do things 'old school' and headed to the playground, where you don't even have to be human to be a kid at heart.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)