An angry kitty was very picky when it came to choosing its targets - the feline had a strict no-women policy, but it just couldn't resist attacking any unsuspecting men or dogs passing by.

How would you explain this behaviour? Well, could it be the case that the cat is a male and, even though he is a stray kitty, the animal still was raised by the streets as a gentleman? Or perhaps, it relies on its past experience — probably, all the women the feline met before were nice to the homeless creature and showed more compassion, so the animal has more respect for them?

What's your take on this cat's mysterious conduct?