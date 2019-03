Oleg Rezanov, who received the nickname Lord of the Cold, has set a world record by parachuting down while wearing shorts in Yakutia, the press service of the Republican Parachuting Federation reports.

As reported by the sports federation, on Saturday Rezanov parachuted down from a height of 4,100 meters, thereby claiming 12th in the world record list.

"The jump was made in the morning at 10:00 (04:00 Moscow time) and lasted a minute. All what the extremal was wearing during the jump was shorts and a protective helmet. The air temperature was minus 23 degrees Celsiusa and at a height of about minus 30 degrees ", the federation said.