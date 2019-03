Is it necessary to dress your pets for wet weather? Dogs may look great in rain slickers, but don't they usually come equipped with a fur coat?

Pet owners these days often dress their dogs for a walk, take them to beauty salons and buy various accessories for them.

From doggie sweaters to canine outerwear, the pet fashion industry has exploded in the last few decades. In this video, you can see a golden retriever sporting a cool raincoat which looks very stylish.