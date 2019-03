“HA HA LOOK I AM A HUMAN AND CAN WALK ON TWO LEGS LOOK AT HOW INEFFICIENT THIS IS FOR TRAVELING”

pic.twitter.com/ZEkAcCDNgu — Patron Saint of Lost Causes (@zechareyah) March 19, 2019

A seemingly sassy bear has captured the attention of thousands on Twitter after it was spotted walking upright next to a bus full of tourists at South Korea's Everland theme park.

Despite the viral clip being a mere 10 seconds long, netizens concocted their own conspiracy theories about the bear wanting to catch the bus or even being a human in a suit.

Though some are speculating the bears have been subjected to years of physical abuse, park officials claim the animals stand up on their own to receive treats from the tourists.