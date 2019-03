Caught on Camera: Mouse Tidies Up Garden Shed

UK resident Stephen Mckears, 72, found a mouse in his garden shed that "dismantled" items there and tidied up a mess. When Mckears left a mess on the table in the morning he later found the items to have been moved - at first he thought he was "going crazy."

Things were changing moving around for several weeks, prompting the man to set up a camera in the garage to solve the mystery once and for all.

Camera footage revealed that the items were being moved around by a mouse, which was seemingly tidying up the shed.