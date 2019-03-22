Fighting With Physics: Australian Dragged Down Asphalt by Runaway Boat

An amateur accident took one Australian through the grass and down the asphalt in New South Wales.

Assuming the handbrake was enough, the man is said to have "dismissed his usual routine of chain and chocks" to keep the boat in place, according to the owner of the footage. Holding on for dear life, the fisherman manages to bring the runaway vessel to a halt by steering it into the edge of the road.

Thankfully, both the man and his fishing boat were able to still make it to the water (aside from a few scrapes and a little road rash).