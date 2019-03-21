Texas Man Tests Limits of Pet Store’s Leash Policy

Well, Petco does boast that all leashed pets are welcome!

US-based pet supply store Petco prides itself on an "all leashed pets are welcome" policy, and, to the surprise of many, it seemed to hold up when Texan Vincent Browning paid the store a visit with Oliver, the massive African Watusi steer.

The clip, recorded by Browning's fiancé, shows the man being greeted with both open arms and jaws as he leads the the huge-horned bull through the store's sliding doors.

"The staff members here are always super friendly and courteous to us. We really enjoy coming to this location," exclaimed Browning in a Monday Facebook post, which has already amassed close to 1 million views and led to large amounts of local media exposure for Oliver!