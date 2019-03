Dinnertime turned into a shouting match between a New Jersey man and his hound after he denied the poor pooch a sample of his crusts.

Moon the husky puts up quite the protest as his owner attempts to explain his intention to eat the crusts at a later point. In the husky's defense, he probably saw the napkin on the plate as the universal sign of the meal being over.

Unless Moon is gluten-free, give the guy a leftover crust!