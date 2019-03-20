Snowfall: Botched Ascension Sends Snowmobile, Rider Tumbling Back Down

Judging by the tracks from previous attempts, it may be time to just cut their losses!

Both a snowmobile and physics were put to the test in Frostviken, Sweden, last month as a tourist attempted to ascend an incredibly steep and snowy hillside.

The brief 20-second clip, uploaded by Viral Hog on Monday, shows the traveler performing a seemingly smoothly climb until the vehicle — just shy of the hilltop — does a complete flip and launches the motorist into an epic descent.

Luckily, the stunt left both the snowmobiler and his vehicle without any damage, according to VH. No word on whether anyone else has ever made the climb.