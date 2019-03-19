Swimming With Sharks: Student Jumps Into Pool With Sea Predators to Win a Bet

A high school student from South Bay stole the limelight by plunging deep into an exhibit filled with sharks at the Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista, California. The footage shows the youth jumping into the pool full of sea predators, and then swimming through it in order to get back on solid ground. Media reports suggested he had allegedly done it to win a bet.
Video shows a white Montgomery High student jump into an exhibit filled with sharks at Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista. 🦈 The student, who asked not to be named, did it as a bet in exchange for cash and a designer belt. 30 houre comunity service pic.twitter.com/akkvG8iTWw— Brother Tyrone X (@tyrone345345) 15 марта 2019 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)