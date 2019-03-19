Almost Catastrophic: US Motorist Lifts Hood to Find Furry Passenger

The quest for a little warmth put one puss in quite the predicament earlier this month in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Intending to run some errands, the driver and her passenger knew something was not quite right when they heard a lifelike whine from the front of the car. After pulling into a nearby parking lot, the two women popped the hood and revealed a confused, full-grown cat that was not amused by the dangerous trip.

Though this particular puss made it out, the clip acts as a good reminder to always check under your hood during colder seasons for potential stray stowaways!