Dogs have different personalities and moods - dangerous, cute and aggressive. Fighting breeds aren't the only aggressive dogs, as some guard breeds, and even decorative ones, can also be very hostile.

Even experienced breeders are not always able to determine if a dog is angry or not, especially with a cursory acquaintance.

The golden retriever is a famous domestic family dog, an excellent companion, and besides this — a good hunter. In many countries, this breed is considered a symbol of well-being and good luck.