‘Uh, What Now?’: Australian Shepherd Perplexed by ‘Cheese Challenge’

Social media has recently been taken over by countless individuals throwing slices of cheese at the faces of their their dogs, cats and even babies.

The so-called "cheese challenge" caught on after Twitter user @unclehxlmes, in a since-deleted Twitter video, decided to fling a Kraft single onto his unsuspecting nephew's face.

With his owner wanting to get in on the silly social media trend, Aries the Australian shepherd is seen frozen in this Viral Hog clip, appearing (rightfully) confused by the entire situation.

Perhaps the pooch is against processed dairy products?