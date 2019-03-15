'Hello Your Cute Majesty': Goat Moves to Dwell in a Fairytale Castle

Even though Luna the Rescue Goat is only a domestic animal, the creature managed to win the hearts and minds of many fans on Instagram as some even bowed down to her authority and started to consider her a royal.

A goat that lives in its own tiny castle can't leave anyone indifferent as the creature does not only have an envious residency but is also very charming. Moreover, if put her among other goats, she will definitely stand out due to her curly fur and neat looks.

One Instagram user commented: "Hello your cute majesty."

And another user couldn't help but admire the pretty goat and commented: "Yaaaasss Queen!"