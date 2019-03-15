Naturally Pink Elephant Spotted in South African National Park

It’d be hard to lose track of this unique little one!

MalaMala Reserve game ranger Timothy Jansen Van Vuuren was in for quite the treat last month as an otherwise routine tour led him to stumble upon quite the uncommon sight: a pink elephant calf.

Though it is now known that the elephant was born with leucism, an abnormality involving pigment loss, MalaMala Reserve says the elephant's initial sighting sparked a debate on whether it had leucism or albinism.

In explaining how rare the occurrence is, Van Vuuren noted that in his lifetime of visiting the bush, he had never encountered a wild animal with either genetic disorder.

"Things like this are not very well documented, so it's very interesting to witness, as you won't find things like this in books."