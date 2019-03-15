Snail Sisters Share Baby Carrot in Epic Snacking Session

Playing with your food is usually frowned upon, but this nerite snail duo does not have a care in the world as they make the most out of a baby carrot in a video uploaded by Viral Hog March 6.

The timelapse clip shows the sisters, comedically named Randolph and Mortimer, eventually working together to devour the baby carrot — but not before each of them gets a few sessions of playtime with the vegetable.

The owner tells Viral Hog their snack made it an entire week before the pair finally decided to dine. Imagine the field day they would have with a full-size carrot!