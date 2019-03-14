Potty Training Day: Golden Retriever Has Too Much Fun With Bells to Be Let Out

While the "bell technique" has been heralded by pet owners as a great way to know when to let the dog out, this playful puppy is having too much fun to grasp the concept.

A new fad among dog lovers is to train pups to use bells tied to doorknobs to 'ask' their owners to let them outside to do their business. Various videos have emerged on Youtube showing owners to show their best friends how to use these bells.

However, the owner of one golden retriever puppy named Echo didn't anticipate that it would have so much fun with the bells that the point would be lost entirely!