US Man Defies Firefighters, Runs Into Burning Home to Rescue Family Pit Bull

Filled with adrenaline, father Jose Guzman is seen in the video ignoring emergency responders as he rushes back into his blazing home retrieve his two-year-old blue nose pit bull Gabanna.

"That dog is part of my family. She's been with us through downs and ups, and I couldn't leave her there. I would do it again if I had to; I would do it for anybody in my family," Guzman told People, adding that he sustained second-degree burns to his face, right side, arm and left ear during the rescue mission.

Though no lives were lost in the fire, the family did lose the home, two cars and all their belongings that still remained inside. Thankfully, Guzman and his family have raised nearly $25,000 out of their $30,000 rebuilding goal in just two days.