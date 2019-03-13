Bull in Show: Brilliant Bovine Shows Off Horse-like Hops

This bull just wants to be one of the horses!

An unlikely show jumper is leaping over bars with ease in a recent video by Storyful Rights Management.

According to his owner, Aston the bull "thinks he's a horse" due to growing up in close proximity to many successful equine performers. Rather than letting the bovine's talent go to waste, Aston's owner has recently entered him into a number of competitions, and the bull has received an astounding amount of praise on his hops and leaps.

Most recently, Aston dazzled an audience in Belgium during his dressage performance and jumping showcase.