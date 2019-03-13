Take a Bow: Cute Deer Figures Out How to Nod and Get Tasty Treats

Look at this high-class deer! Now it knows how to bow, and people are happy to hug it and give the smart animal some tasty snacks. Just imagine what will happen when the deer learns how to shake hands/hooves with tourists!
Some animals are so smart they can learn incredible tricks. But it seems to be a better business strategy to learn just one thing and apply it everywhere, as long as it is effective.
Look at this high-class deer! Now it knows how to bow, and people are happy to hug it and give the smart animal some tasty snacks. Just imagine what will happen when the deer learns how to shake hands/hooves with tourists!
A man in the US state of Maryland jumped into the water to pounce on an unsuspecting pelican when, out of the blue, the tables turned and it was he who became the victim in the assault, being bitten by the enraged bird.
Families that love dogs often love having other animals in the home, and hamsters are one of the most beloved and popular pets. Small, friendly and unpretentious in their upkeep, they are loved by both children and adults alike.
Footage contains language some may find offensive.
Pigs just wanna have fun!
