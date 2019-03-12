XQ-58A Valkyrie Drone Makes First Flight as Escort for F-22 and F-35

The US Air Force has published a video of a long-range, stealthy unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV), XQ-58A Valkyrie, demonstrator during its inaugural flight on 5 March at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.

The XQ-58A UCAV has been developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory, partnered with Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems, according to the US Air Force.

The role of the drone is to escort the F-22 or F-35 during combat missions, the report said.

One of the advantages of the XQ-58A Valkyrie is its low cost, the US Air Force reported. The range of the subsonic drone is estimated at three thousand kilometres. The drone is reportedly capable of carrying a radar or two small bombs.